10 Mergers & Acquisitions Investors Would Love to See

Washington might be in disarray, but that hasn’t stopped U.S. business executives from pursuing mergers and acquisitions.

EY Americas surveyed more than 2,300 executives in March and April about their willingness to do M&A deals, and surprisingly, 80% said they’re serious about buying other companies to grow their businesses.

U.S. mergers and acquisitions activity got off to a quick start in 2017, but it has petered off in recent weeks; experts project total M&A activity for the year to hit $1.2 trillion, about 29% less than in 2016.

Perhaps Unilever Plc (ADR) (NYSE: UL ) rejecting the $143 billion bid made by Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC ) in February was foreshadowing things to come.

In order to meet the M&A results from 2016, there will have to be some large deals in the next seven months.

These are the ten mergers and acquisitions investors would love to see that can help get us there.

