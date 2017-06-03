3 Options Trades That Will Pay for Your Summer Vacation

When it comes to options trades, you have many opportunities to take advantage of. Some can be very complex, involving multiple legs, strike prices and expiration dates. Others can be simpler, but each carries varying degrees of risk. Today, I’m going to offer what I consider three relatively low-risk options trades.

There is always some risk associated with any market transaction, but I consider these to be better choices for those with a diversified long-term portfolio. They are similar to the kinds of options trades I suggest in my stock advisory newsletter, The Liberty Portfolio, which recently launched.

That’s because in each case, the likelihood of a long-term sustained loss is not going to be all that great. The stocks I’m discussing are the kinds of securities that, if held for the long term, are very likely to recoup any short-term loss that might be associated with the options trade.

That’s the thing most option newsletters won’t tell you — that some stocks are better for options trades than others.

