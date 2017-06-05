5 Biotech Stocks That Are Roaring Back to Life

While the broad market drifts lower in trading on Wednesday for the second day, biotech stocks and pharma stocks are blasting to the upside in a rare show of strength amid a week of weakness.

The catalyst? Reports that the White House’s executive order on drug pricing — something President Trump has frequently touched on — may not be released for weeks.

As a reminder, Trump has said he wanted to allow the government to bid on drugs to lower costs. As it is now, drug/biotech companies are “getting away with murder” in his words.

Wall Street seems to be interpreting this headline as either representing a potential softening of Trump’s positions — amid his aim of holding meetings with industry officials to find a way forward — or possibly even a tabling of the issue given other priorities, such as tax cuts and healthcare system reform.

Whatever the specific motivation, the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (ETF) (NASDAQ: IBB ) has surged some 10% so far this month to break above a two-year resistance level near $300 and it hit highs not seen since early 2016.

With that in mind, here are five biotech stocks on the move:

