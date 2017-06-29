The Apple Inc. (AAPL) iPhone Turns 10 Today

June 29, 2017 marks a very important milestone in tech history. It was exactly 10 years ago — June 29, 2007 — that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) released the first iPhone. Although it was laughed at by many, the iPhone was a leader in launching the smartphone industry and completed the transformation of Apple from a computer maker to a consumer electronics giant and the world’s most valuable company.

As the iPhone turns 10, here’s a quick overview of how much this one device rewrote the tech landscape.

When AAPL released the iPhone in 2007, the company helped kick off a smartphone revolution.

The Gutting of BlackBerry and Nokia

At the time it entered the market, AAPL had a 0% share. BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ: BBRY ) owned the market for the early smartphones with its keyboard-equipped BlackBerries and Nokia Oyj (ADR) (NYSE: NOK ) was the world’s largest mobile phone vendor, with a nearly 38% market share.

On the day the iPhone turns 10, BlackBerry — which thought the Apple iPhone’s touchscreen would never catch on — is out of the hardware business (other than licensing its name) and struggling to reinvent itself as an enterprise software company.

Nokia went with Microsoft Corporation’s (NASDAQ: MSFT ) Windows Mobile operating system as it transitioned to Lumia smartphones, stuck with Windows as Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) Android took off in popularity, watched Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ) take its crown as top mobile phone vendor, then sold its smartphone business altogether to Microsoft in 2014.

As Apple celebrates the iPhone’s 10th birthday, Android dominates the smartphone market with an over 80% market share. But the Apple iPhone is the most popular flagship smartphone, it continues to top the U.S. market and Apple captures over 90% of worldwide smartphone industry profits.

The Transformation of Apple and Ignition of Apple Stock

Prior to 2007, Apple was a computer company that was having success selling portable music players. The iPhone marked the point where AAPL truly began to transform into a consumer electronics company. In 2007, with the announcement of the iPhone, the company dropped the “computer” from its name altogether.

The iPhone turns 10 today, marking a decade of driving Apple stock to astonishing heights. At the time Apple was finalizing the iPhone design in 2006, its market cap was $79.54 billion and it reported revenue for that year of $19.32 billion. By the time the device was released, on June 29, 2007, hype around the Apple iPhone had helped drive AAPL to a $105.60 billion valuation. When the iPhone 4S launched in 2011, the company had hit $392.2 billion. The company sold a record 4 million units on launch weekend that year.

