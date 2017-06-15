Can BlackBerry Ltd (BBRY) Stock Reach $20 With QNX?

Beleaguered tech giant BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ: BBRY ) is looking to create a niche for itself by focusing on software that runs computer systems on cars. But is that enough to drive BBRY stock 80% higher in 24 months as stated by noted short-seller Andrew Left?

Left, the founder of Citron Research, recently equated BlackBerry to Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) — the high-flying graphic chip company that is now paving a future in autonomous driving, artificial intelligence and datacenter technology.

As such, Left believes BlackBerry’s emergence with QNX — its vehicle infotainment system software — should be evaluated much higher than the company’s legacy hardware/software businesses.

BlackBerry Shifting Gears With QNX

“BBRY has virtually completed its transition from hardware to software, cut expenses so it no longer burns cash, secured its balance sheet,” Left contends. Adding “When Wall Street shifts its frame of expectations toward the future, and gets over their legacy business, watch out.”

To its credit, the Canadian company has survived the smartphone onslaught from Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) and Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ) and, as Left pointed out, BlackBerry is finally making money in a much quicker time than expected, which speaks to the leadership capabilities of CEO John Chen. Plus, the company still has a sizable position not only in the enterprise market, but also in certain developing nations. But $20 per share, or an 81% jump from current levels seems a bit farfetched.

QNX Is Not Alone

Not to mention, there are still tons of deficits BlackBerry must address. While QNX is quickly being embraced by auto manufactures, so are competing platforms from Apple and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) subsidiary Google.

Both CarPlay and Android are not only widely popular, they also have a significant lead on QNX. Google last month announced the deployment of its Android Automotive initiative. Google, which dominated the phone market by licensing Android to OEMs, has already secured deals with Audi and Volvo to bring a car-focused version of Android to market.

