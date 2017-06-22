Sports retailers have had a tough week. As if Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) launching Prime Wardrobe on Tuesday wasn’t enough, rumors swirled Wednesday morning that Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE ) was going to start selling its products on Amazon.com. Sports retail stocks sputtered. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL ) dropped 5%. So did Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB ), while Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS ) fell 4%.

I think the sell-off in the group presents a compelling “buy the dip” opportunity. I’ve already put out a piece on why FL stock looks good here.

DKS stock also looks good for all the same reasons. Both companies have successfully navigated though the retail carnage thus far with largely positive growth in same-store sales and stable gross margins. Nike selling on Amazon.com is a rather minute change in the big picture, so not much should materially change for Dicks or Foot Locker.

That’s why I say buy DKS and FL stock — but especially Dicks stock, because it has an additional catalyst. It might be Amazon’s next acquisition target. Here’s why.

Amazon’s M&A Strategy May Include Buying Segment Leaders like Dicks

Last week’s big story was Amazon acquiring Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: WFM ). The acquisition took the market by surprise, and it illustrates that Amazon is looking to fuel growth through M&A.

But why would a high-growth company like Amazon need to acquire smaller companies in order to drive growth?

Well, despite the surging stock price, Amazon’s growth is actually slowing. Amazon’s North America retail growth rate is strong, but it’s not accelerating. It has just been sort of stagnant in the mid-20% range. In international retail, Amazon’s growth rate is really slowing down. Amazon Web Services is also suffering from the law of large numbers, as growth rates are falling there. Overall, Amazon’s growth is materially slowing. Roughly 28% growth last Q1 turned into 23% growth this Q1.

Despite this slowing growth, the stock continues to run up. That means in order for the company to justify the expanding valuation, AMZN is going to have to keep its growth rate up, and one way to do that is to acquire the segment leaders in brick-and-mortar retail and really take control of the whole retail space.

After acquiring Whole Foods, it looks like Amazon is indeed going to grow its business by acquiring brick-and-mortar segment leaders. If that’s true, DKS could very well be AMZN’s next target.

