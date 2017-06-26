Monday’s Vital Data: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), Bank of America Corp (BAC) and Tesla Inc (TSLA)

U.S. stock futures are pointing toward a broadly positive open, as sentiment on Wall Street is bolstered by a third consecutive day of rising oil prices. Meanwhile, economic data may help bolster the positive mood, with May durable goods orders and the May Chicago Federal Reserve national activity index both on tap later this morning.

Against this backdrop, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average are up 0.31%, S&P 500 futures have added 0.26% and Nasdaq-100 futures have risen 0.46%.

On the options front, volume remained fairly average on Friday, with about 15.3 million calls and 12.6 million puts changing hands. On the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio rose slightly to 0.54, though the recent attention to calls dropped the 10-day moving average to 0.64 from Thursday’s two-month high of 0.66.

Turning to Friday’s options activity, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) attracted plenty of call traders after Rosenblatt Securities said that AMD bulls were “denying reality” and failing to give the company credit for its new Epyc CPUs. Meanwhile, Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC ) saw mixed options activity despite the banking giant passing the Fed’s first round of stress tests. Finally, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) drew mixed options volume after the company announced it has once again expanded its credit capacity.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Hans Mosesmann reiterated a $20 price target and a “buy” rating on AMD stock on Friday amid rather tongue-in-cheek bullish commentary on the company. Mosesmann noted that the consensus only-time-will-tell approach to AMD’s new Epyc data server chips is quite amusing.

“The positioning of this narrative requires a substantial intellectual effort to deny reality after a multitude of PC OEM, server OEM, hyperscale player support for EPYC/Ryzen,” Mosesmann noted. He also predicted that, without an appropriate response for Epyc, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ) will have to cut prices.

While AMD stock dipped roughly 1.5% on Friday, options traders appeared to heed Mosesmann’s words and take advantage of the dip. Volume topped 678,000 contracts on the day, with calls snapping up 65% of the day’s take.

Furthermore, the July put/call open interest ratio continues to fall, arriving at 0.50 on Friday, with calls doubling puts among options set to expire next month. Peak call OI for July still rests at the $14 strike, totaling roughly 59,700 contracts. However, OI at the $15 strike is on the rise, jumping to more than 53,000 contracts by the close on

Friday. Finally, if you got into the July $12/$13 bull call spread I recommended on June 16, you should close that trade out for a profit of about 150% if you haven’t already.

