7 Dividend Stocks Increasing Payouts

The S&P 500 Index rallied this week as investors interpreted comments from the Federal Reserve to be supportive of lower for longer interest rates. With earnings season upon us, investors will get additional clues about the health of the economy. A number of companies were in good enough health to announce dividend increases last week.

Seven notable dividend stocks increased their payouts over the last week, including two real estate investment trusts, two energy companies and a leading pharmacy chain.

Here are seven dividend stocks increasing payouts.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA ) increased its quarterly dividend by 7%, raising its payment to 40 cents per share from 37.5 cents. Shareholders of record as of Aug. 18 will receive their higher dividends on Sept. 12 from the pharmacy retailer. WBA shares will be ex-dividend on Aug. 16.

WBA Dividend Yield: 2%

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE: OHI ) increased its quarterly dividend by 2%, raising its payment to 64 cents per share from 63 cents. Shareholders of record as of Aug. 1 will receive dividends from the healthcare real estate investment trust on Aug. 15. The company’s shares will go ex-dividend on July 28.

OHI Dividend Yield: 7.6%

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE: NNN ) announced a 4% increase to its quarterly dividend, raising it from 45.5 cents per share to 47.5 cents. Dividends will be paid from the retail-focused real estate investment trust on Aug. 15 to shareholders of record as of July 31. NNN shares become ex-dividend on July 27.

NNN Dividend Yield: 4.6%

Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: AM ) raised its quarterly dividend by 7%, increasing it from 30 cents per share to 32 cents. The operator of midstream energy pipelines will pay its higher dividend to shareholders of record as of Aug. 3 on Aug. 16. AM shares will trade ex-dividend on Aug. 1.

AM Dividend Yield: 3.6%

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY ) grew its quarterly dividend from 76 cents per share to 77 cents, representing a raise of 1%. The oil and gas exploration and production company will pay out its higher dividends to shareholders of record as of Sept. 11 on October 16. OXY shares trade ex-dividend on Sept. 7.

OXY Dividend Yield: 5.2%

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX ) moved its quarterly dividend higher by 9%, increasing it from 46 cents per share to 50 cents. The provider of payroll and human resource services will pay its higher dividend to shareholders of record as of Aug. 1 on Aug. 24. PAYX shares are expected to trade ex-dividend on July 28.

PAYX Dividend Yield: 3.5%

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI ) announced a 5% increase to its quarterly dividend, raising it from $1.025 per share to $1.08. Dividends will be paid from the engine manufacturer on Sept. 1 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 18. TSE shares become ex-dividend on Aug. 16.

CMI Dividend Yield: 2.61%

As of the time of this writing, Brian Bollinger was long National Retail Properties, Omega Healthcare, Paychex and Cummins.

