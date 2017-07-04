While oil stocks like Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM ) are struggling to make headway in the current energy environment, natural gas companies are starting to show signs of life. According to a recent report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the glut in natural gas supplies is starting to draw down, and that bodes well for natural gas prices and Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK ).

Per the EIA, natural gas stocks rose by a less-than-expected 46 billion cubic feet in the most recent week, missing analysts expectations for a rise of 52 billion cubic feet and arriving well below the five-year average of 72 billion cubic feet.

While the latest report is far from indicating a full correction in the natural gas industry, it is a step in the right direction. Furthermore, with President Trump pushing for higher U.S. natural gas exports to Europe and China, there could be additional market pricing support on the way.



Click to Enlarge As for Chesapeake Energy, CHK stock is already signaling a potential rebound. The stock hit near oversold levels last week after bottoming near $4.38 and has since rallied back more than 13%, with the EIA’s report providing an added boost.

The shares have reclaimed both their 10-day and 20-day moving averages, and only the 50-day remains overhead to create any significant short-term issues. That said, the 50-day trendline rests near $5.21, leaving room for CHK to run before hitting resistance.

Turning toward Chesapeake Energy’s sentiment backdrop, there is a wealth of negativity levied against the shares. For instance, Thomson/First Call reports 27 of the 34 analysts following the shares rate them a “hold” or worse.

Meanwhile, the 12-month price target has dropped to $6.34 from $6.94 in less than a month’s time. In other words, if CHK can make some headway following a rise in natural gas prices, we could see an upgrade or two provide additional lift for the shares.

Short interest is also a potential factor in a CHK rebound. As of the most recent reporting period, the number of CHK shares sold short rose 15% to 192 million, or 21.8% of the stock’s total float. With the shares up 13% last week and looking to reclaim the $5 region, we could see the weak hands shaken out, providing a covering rally for CHK stock.

Next Page