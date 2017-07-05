Like Facebook Inc (FB) Stock Today for Free!

They say the trend is your friend. But with some investors unfriending Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) in recent days, getting chummy with FB stock is more likable using Facebook options and a modified fence strategy. Let me explain.

Investors have begun to show a wee bit more disdain for many larger-capitalization tech names over the past week. And as much as you might like Facebook the company, FB stock is going along for the ride, and it could get slightly messy.

What’s behind the sudden and relative disliking of FB stock? If it’s headline support you’re after, good luck finding any. But it should be easy enough to appreciate Facebook’s modest weakness (thus far) stemming from an overdue rotation in the market.

Bottom line and in this case, also appreciating the squiggly line on the FB stock chart, after months of outperformance and hitting fresh all-time highs while other sectors and stocks seem stuck in circa 2008–2009, it’s hard to blame algorithms and larger investors for finally taking notice.

So while you can love your Facebook and the long-term investment narrative, in the here and now, it’s a less-than-ideal time to buy FB stock. But, as I’ll explain, that’s not to say you can’t position today either.

FB Stock Weekly Chart

Looking at the FB stock weekly chart and there’s little doubt investors have liked shares for a very long time. But the trendy behavior of higher-highs and higher-lows governed by a long-standing up-channel is now in a tenuous position which opens itself up to corrective activity.

Over the past couple years when FB has rallied into channel resistance as reflected by our “channel checks” notations, shares have consistently retreated and established minor corrections. There’s little to make me believe this time will prove any different.

In fact, this belief is reinforced because Facebook shares have shown a bit more vigor in jumping above the resistance line in recent weeks and are now flirting with a price breakdown from a bearish slanted triple top pattern.

Next Page