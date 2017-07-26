Buy iRobot Corporation (IRBT) Stock Because the Robot Revolution Is Here

Here come the robots.

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT ) stock is higher by about 20% in today’s session after the maker of consumer robots reported blowout quarterly results thanks, in large part, to Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ). IRBT reported that U.S. revenues rose an astounding 46% year-over-year. The big catalyst? Amazon Prime Day, where iRobot’s Roomba (the friendly vacuum cleaning robot) was a huge hit.

So here’s the thing. The robots are starting to show up to the party. There are only a few now, but by the end of the night, robots will be everywhere at the party.

And guess who is really happy that there are a lot of robots at the party? IRBT shareholders.

In other words, the uptrend in iRobot stock is just getting started because the robot revolution is likewise just getting started.

That means IRBT stock is an attractive long-term investment.

iRobot Is Leading the Robot Revolution

iRobot calls itself the “consumer robot company,” and with good reason. The company has been the leader of the global robotic-technology market for 25 years. Growth has been good, and IRBT stock has done “OK.”

Why just OK? Well, consumer robots have been cool for some time, but that is about all they’ve been. They weren’t particularly useful due to technology constraints, and those constraints really kept most consumer robots from going mainstream.

But not anymore. As the concepts of the smart home and Internet of Things (IoT) have grown, so has the consumer robot market. The smart home and IoT trends are allowing consumers to connect everything in their homes through the cloud. That includes lights, thermostats, security cameras and yes, even floor-cleaning robots.

Consequently, as cloud-connected devices have become a thing, iRobot’s Roomba has surged in popularity.

This is easy to see in IRBT’s growth numbers. U.S. revenue jumped 46% higher in Q2 — iRobot sold more than twice as many robots during Prime Day 2017 as they did in Prime Day 2016 (which was twice as many as they sold in Prime Day 2015). The Roomba 652 was the top seller among not only robotic vacuum cleaners, but also among all floor care products as well. It was also the No. 2 seller in all home & kitchen for Prime Day.

