Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM) Stock Hasn’t Finished Falling

Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM ) stock continues to struggle. QCOM stock has fallen 19% year to date and trades not far from a 52-week low.

I continue to believe that it will get worse for Qualcomm before it gets better. The lawsuit with Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) garners the headlines, but is only a small part of Qualcomm’s regulatory and legal trouble. Qualcomm’s very business model is at stake, and the news so far hasn’t been good.

Meanwhile, there isn’t enough good news elsewhere to offset that risk. Even though QCOM stock looks cheap, it’s one of the most dangerous stocks in large-cap tech.

Regulatory Problems Continue For Qualcomm

It’s worth pointing out that concerns toward QCOM stock didn’t suddenly start in January, when Apple filed its lawsuit, and QCOM stock fell 14% on the news. Qualcomm stock peaked in the first half of 2014, above $80. The day before the Apple suit was announced, it closed at $62 – down over 20% from those all-time highs.

And legal pressure didn’t magically appear, either. Qualcomm already had paid antitrust fines in China and Korea. Just three days before the Apple news, the U.S. FTC charged the company with monopolization in baseband processor devices. The argument from Apple that Qualcomm is unfairly charging royalties isn’t new, and it isn’t unique.

Indeed, that argument seems to be coming into wider favor. As InvestorPlace columnist Brad Moon discussed, an industry consortium has entered the fray on Apple’s side. It also criticized Qualcomm’s attempt to block imports of iPhones that use a modem made by Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ). And a second unnamed supplier – which one analyst has suggested is Huawei – has begun to withhold payments as well.

Qualcomm’s problems aren’t just a matter of a couple billion in potential damages, or a broken relationship with Apple. Its licensing model looks more questionable by the day. And the problem for QCOM stock is that there isn’t nearly enough good news to offset that pressure.

