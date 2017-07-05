Yellow Lights Are Flashing for Tesla Inc (TSLA) Stock

It’s been an unbelievable run for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) stock. TSLA traded at $181 at the beginning of December, and within a little over six months Tesla stock doubled.

The market cap of Tesla stock is now higher than that of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F ) and General Motors Company (NYSE: GM ). And, the pace of the gains has been almost breathtaking. TSLA stock took out $200 in mid-December (albeit not for the first time). It cleared $250 in January. Tesla stock holders had to wait until April for TSLA to break $300 for the first time, and two more months to see $350.

In fact, just a few weeks ago, Tesla stock looked like it was on its way to $400. But, a recent pullback (TSLA stock has declined about 9%) has interrupted the run.

Along the way, there’s been no shortage of analysts and traders calling for an end to the gains in Tesla stock. By most fundamental measures, TSLA stock looks sharply overvalued. As a result, short interest remains at about 23% of the float.

I’ve long argued that TSLA is a terrible short, and I still feel that way. But, for the first time in a long time, I see real reason to be at least cautious, if not outright bearish, toward Tesla stock.

Execution Versus Potential for TSLA Stock

Tesla stock dropped more than 2% on Monday after the company released second-quarter sales. The shipment of 22,000 vehicles was below expectations and down double-digits, sequentially, from the 25K deliveries in the first quarter.

Management cited production shortages in battery packs as a key problem. Those problems should be fixed in short order, as the company pointed out that the packs are “made using new technologies on new production lines.”

But, the modest miss is another reminder that Tesla’s execution has traditionally been somewhat unimpressive. Forgotten amid the 100%+ gains in Tesla stock is the fact that company missed production guidance in 2016. And, the 22K shipments in Q2 means the company barely matched its first-half projections of 47,000-50,000 vehicles.

Is that necessarily enough to change the narrative toward Tesla stock? Probably not. Investor attention is already moving toward the Model 3. CEO Elon Musk tweeted on Sunday that the first production vehicle would be completed on Friday. Musk also outlined an aggressive ramp in production, from 100-plus in August to more than 20,000 by December.

But, that schedule looks rather aggressive and itself creates the possibility of another disappointment in terms of production guidance. TSLA stock has so far shrugged off any such worries. Still, there’s reason to think that its ability to do so might not last forever.

Next Page