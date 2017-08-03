3 Reasons Etsy Inc (ETSY) Stock Could Be a Comeback Kid

Online craft and vintage goods marketplace Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY ) has had a rough ride since its 2015 IPO. What initially looked like Amazon.com Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AMZN ) hipster cousin instead became a confusing mess-of-a-business with very few votes of confidence on Wall Street. Etsy’s overall idea — an online marketplace where crafters could sell their wares — was a good one, however a lack of focus together with lavish corporate spending led to the company drifting off course and ETSY stock heading nearly 50% lower.

Now, with a new CEO and pressure to make necessary changes, ETSY stock is actually starting to look pretty promising.

Taking Care of Business

The Etsy of days past was a worrisome organization. Management created frivolous positions that oversaw things like instilling company values and waste management, all of which did nothing to increase revenue.

Then there was the company’s decision to move into ultra-hip Brooklyn offices that boasted a view of the city and several cool — but entirely unnecessary — perks. All of that might be fine for a company like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) that has quite a bit of cash to burn, but Etsy had yet to turn a profit.

However, in May, Josh Silverman took over as CEO and the fat-trimming began. When Silverman started, 80 of Etsy’s employees packed their bags. A month later, Silverman eliminated 15% of the company’s workforce in an effort to reduce costs and streamline the organization.

In three months, Silverman has helped propel ETSY stock nearly 30% higher. Silverman taking over marked a turning point for Etsy as an organization, and it also gives investors a reason to reconsider ETSY stock. There is definitely a place in the market for a business like Etsy, it’s just a question of whether or not Etsy can remain focused on its future plans, rather than getting caught up in the trappings of a hot new company.

Bring it Back to the Marketplace

The other thing that Etsy is doing differently these days is returning focus to its primary business — providing a buying and selling platform. The company is focused on improving its search functions and using customer data to offer personalized product recommendations.

On Monday, the company named Mike Fisher, co-founder of AFK Partners, as Etsy’s new Chief Technology Officer. Fisher has said he plans to increase the company’s machine learning capabilities in order to improve searches and better classify the wide range of goods offered on the site. Fisher also plans to cut down on Etsy’s in-house tech development, opting instead to buy technology that’s already been created and tested.

The addition of Fisher was also praised by Wall Street as a major step forward for ETSY stock. Together with Silverman, Fisher is working to cut out unnecessary functions, finally turn a profit and ensure that Etsy has ways to grow its business in the future.

Next Page