5 Stocks to Buy in August

U.S. large-cap stocks melted to new record highs in July. And so far in August, the pattern looks set to continue.

Source: Shutterstock

However, the risks to investors is rising with sentiment measures white hot, investor positioning extreme with very low cash levels and seasonality challenging.

August through September is historically the worst two months of the year for stocks. Since 1980, the S&P 500 has fallen 0.1% and 0.7% on average during this time; the only two months of the year to show a negative return on average.

Investors are ill prepared for any kind of downturn. According to the latest AAII survey of individual investors, folks are holding their lowest cash allocation since 2000 at a time when stocks are near historic levels of overvaluation, eclipsing the cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings seen heading into the 1929 market crash.

But if one is determined to look past all this, and put some money to work, my advice is to focus on the more defensive areas of the market that have historically performed well during this time of the year. Here are five worth a look, with a focus on precious metals stocks:

