The 7 Best Stocks to Survive a Chaotic Next Few Months

If you thought the market turbulence created by political turmoil was starting to wind down, think again. We’ve only seen the beginning of it. With months of pent-up frustration from both sides of the political aisle just now starting to be unleashed, it could be months before anyone is comfortable enough to start making long-term trades again. That indecision is inherently volatile for stocks.

Source: Shutterstock

Then there’s the not-so-small matter of the nation’s debt ceiling. Prior to the events in Charlottesville and the en masse rejection of how President Donald Trump handled it, the odds of a bipartisan avoidance of a budget-based government shutdown at the end of September already were quickly withering away.

Oh yeah … then there’s the calendar. While August is generally a so-so month for stocks, it’s only a mediocre performer because gains during the first half offsets weakness in the second half of the month. The September lull for the market actually begins in August, and lasts until early October. While Q4 should be bullish, it won’t be any less volatile.

In other words, the next few weeks — if not months — could be complete chaos, particularly if investors finally realize how overbought and overvalued stocks really are.

With that as the backdrop, here are the seven best stocks to consider if you’re just looking to shield yourself from the looming volatility but don’t want to get out of the market altogether.

