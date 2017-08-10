Why Apple Inc. (AAPL) Should Buy Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

The rumor mill periodically spins out buzz surrounding Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) acquiring Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ). This speculation normally begins around the popular question of what AAPL should do with its copious stores of cash salted away offshore if repatriation becomes more favorable.

As the year has gone on, and NFLX has squeezed the bears something good, topping 100 million in subscribers and sustaining subscriber growth, the merits of a marriage between Apple and Netflix have become more apparent.

AAPL has been dipping its toe into original video content most recently with the poaching of two Sony Corp (ADR) (NYSE: SNE ) executives. Earlier this year, Apple Music launched documentary series Up Next. So, there is clearly interest to get into the original content space.

But AAPL is still in the thinking stage, and instead of spinning their wheels, they should just tap into the indisputable mover and shaker that NFLX is.

NFLX Needs Cash for Content

With its foray into original programming and commitment to high quality shows, production values are high. Netflix has started this cycle whereby its increase in content investment forces competitors to up the ante as well, which then in turn it must continue to match. It’s not like a couple years down the line, NFLX can just stop creating edgy content and expect that subscriber growth will continue or that churn won’t be negatively affected.

With AAPL’s huge cash store, they could piggyback on the success that Netflix has had. Not every show has been a hit, but Netflix is not in the tiptoe stage that Apple professes to be in. They’re executing. And the results have been nothing short of spectacular. Accolades have been showered upon them, making traditional studios sweat something fierce.

Apple CEO, Tim Cook, told analysts in a January conference call, “With our toe in the water we are learning a lot about the original content business, and thinking about ways that we could play in that.”

Why bother creating/buying a few shows here and there, when AAPL can absorb NFLX and turbo charge its operations? A few shows or even a couple billion won’t make a meaningful mark on the Apple empire.

Netflix is already spending around $7 billion and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) is at $4-5 billion. I don’t know that a few hits does anything significant for AAPL economics.

It’s hard to say if there are risks of other companies that are interested and have the purchasing power, but I wouldn’t rule out Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ). Though it may not be immediate, that risk exists.

Taking the plunge would be a more effective tactic.

What AAPL Gets From a Merger

Global scale, recurring subscription revenue, IP and all the viewing data that Netflix has accumulated thus far are valuable to Apple and not easily replicated.

