Can CVS Health Corp (CVS) Stock Stop Infuriating the Bulls?

CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS ) is one of the few stocks I have lost money on during the current bull market. Try as I might, I have real difficulty making sense of CVS stock at times.

Fundamentally, there is little to argue with. Revenues have been growing at 15% per year, and the company brings 3% of that to the bottom line.

The balance sheet took a hit in 2015 when it took over Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ) pharmacies as part of a $1.9 billion deal, and bought Omnicare, a pharmacy for nursing homes, for $12.9 billion. I bought on that news, and the units continue to perform as expected.

Despite this, CVS stock now is worth one-third less than it did when the deals went down. The pharmacy chain has a market cap of $80 billion with trailing year revenue of $177 billion. Rival Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA ), meanwhile, has a market cap of nearly $87 billion with 2016 revenue of $117 billion.

It makes no sense.

CVS Should Be a Buy

CVS Health is due to report earnings the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 8. Analysts are expecting $1.31 per share in earnings on revenue of $45.36 billion, with a “whisper number” of $1.33 per share. The estimates are midway between the numbers reported the last two quarters.

If CVS can average $1.30 per share over the full year, that’s $5.20 per share in earnings on a stock trading at $79 — a price-to-earnings multiple of under 14. The P/E based on trailing-year results is 16.2, still below the market. Both figures are well below WBA’s 20 multiple.

Part of the problem is that CVS is seen by thee market as “just” a retailer. It’s not. Omnicare has captive customers, and through its Caremark pharmacy benefit manager (PBM), CVS controls more. The drugs it makes part of its “standard formulary” can gain a boost over rivals, so its move from an Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE: LLY ) to a Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ ) diabetes drug is bearish for Lilly, bullish for JNJ.

Generic drugmakers have had their own way with pharmacies for some years, so the moves by CVS and competitors to start pushing prices down is significant. For bears, this reduces the pharmacy’s top line, and shows its PBM is feeling margin pressure.

But we can put a more bullish gloss on all this.

