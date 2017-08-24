A Winning Play in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Stock

It’s “game on” at Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA )! With a couple less-favorable wildcards in the mix, though, the EA stock options market looks like the way to go. Let me explain.

Personally, I think it’s hard to find much wrong with Electronic Arts without nitpicking. To kick things off, there’s its better-than-expected earnings report and recent two-year $1.2 billion buyback program.

Electronic Arts is also well-positioned to continue riding a strong secular trend for the gaming industry. The outlook even appears more formidable these days with the new kid on the block, eSports, growing by leaps and bounds and an obvious growth avenue for EA stock. Oh yeah, go EA!

There’s also the price chart of EA stock. I’ll discuss that shortly, but I don’t mind stating it looks pretty supportive for bulls.

But for those that are going to nitpick, Electronic Arts isn’t going to win “Best in Show” either.

EA is trailing rival Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI ) in the eSports arena. The company also apparently fumbled with the roll-out of Nintendo Co., Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: NTDOY ) Switch. Electronic Arts is also being sacked by some critics with the 18th iteration of its Madden NFL franchise release for being a weak update.

Lastly and if that weren’t enough, as InvestorPlace’s Dana Blankenhorn notes too, EA’s lucrative licensing business is also a double-edge sword. And as EA stock isn’t entirely cheap fundamentally, any unwanted changes in those existing agreements could be even more detrimental to shares of Electronic Arts.

EA Stock Weekly Chart



Click to Enlarge Looking at EA stock’s weekly price chart and overall shares look technically well-positioned to move higher despite its imperfections detailed above. So, what exactly are we seeing in EA that has us positive on shares?

First, in July Electronic Arts broke out of a cup-like or slightly wide flat multi-week base on heavy and above-average volume. That’s bullish.

Secondly, the base-on-base pattern is just the second consolidation since a corrective base count reset back in 2016. The low count allows us to be less concerned with a technical failure than if EA stock had piled up multiple bases without any corrections.

I also like that the smaller flat base of the last four weeks has successfully tested the cup breakout with stochastics setting up in a neutral to bullish manner.

On the other hand and in playing the devil’s advocate, some might argue the failure of EA stock to move aggressively higher after last month’s breakout could be a hint of future weakness. I can’t say that hasn’t crossed my mind.

As well, given Electronic Arts earnings are out of the way and a seasonally challenging calendar upon us, upside momentum could be tough to come by. That being said, playing a bit more defensively within the constructs of a well-priced bullish range in EA stock makes sense to this strategist.

