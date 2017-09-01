Play the Odds with Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Stock

Casino stocks are on the move. Buoyed by a robust rally in U.S. equities on Thursday, Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN ), Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS ) and MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM ) all registered gains north of 2%. But it’s WYNN stock that takes the cake for three reasons:

First, it has the most relative strength of the three.

First, it has the most relative strength of the three. Second, yesterday’s surge carried WYNN to a new two and a half year high. The other two sit well below their recent highs.

Third, it is ever so close to breaking out of a two-month base which presents a clean setup for trading.

Let’s investigate each in greater detail with a look at Wynn Resorts’ weekly and daily time frame.

The BIG Picture

Since bottoming in early 2016, the behavior of WYNN stock has been admirable. It certainly seems to have the base-and-break play down to a science. Breakouts from the past two multi-month consolidation periods have resulted in substantial upside follow-through. I’ve highlighted both in the accompanying chart.

Click to Enlarge Source: OptionsAnalytix

And perhaps that’s part of what should excite those looking to game the next break. If it mirrors the prior two, we’re looking at a solid amount of upside here. To project a realistic target for the week’s ahead, I suggest taking the height of the recent base and adding it to the breakout point. This tactic worked perfectly for the last two breakouts as shown in the chart.

If we add the base height ($15.50) to the top of the consolidation zone ($139.50), we arrive at a target of $155. Keep in mind we’re talking about two months worth of consolidation so don’t expect the stock to rise to $155 immediately. Consider it, instead, the bull’s-eye for trend traders looking to ride WYNN for months.

One final note before departing the larger time frame: The two-year recovery has finally carried the stock back above its 200-day moving average. Spectators steering clear of stocks below the 200-day can now come and trade WYNN at will.

The Daily Chart

What appears a clean consolidation on the weekly turns decidedly more choppy on the daily.

Click to Enlarge Source: OptionsAnalytix

WYNN has been plagued by substantial price gaps and herky-jerky action for weeks now. But check out how improved the behavior has been during the back half of August. We had a healthy up gap on heavy volume followed by two weeks of narrow trading on light volume. And then yesterday — boom! An excellent thrust with heavy volume once again.

That’s about as good as it gets.

Next Page