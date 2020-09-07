7 Sin Stocks To Buy That Will Outperform the S&P 500

While the S&P 500 and a wide range of stocks continue their September slide, many investors are understandably jittery, wondering if a second market crash is coming this year. In response, they’re searching for industries that can offer more stability, but also growth and income over the coming quarters. One such group are the so-called “sin stocks,” which benefit when humans indulge in vices.

Although there may be different definitions of sin stocks, these businesses include those in alcohol, tobacco, cannabis, gambling, adult entertainment, weapons and defense industries. What is viewed as a sin stock today may also change over time.

Recent research by David Blitzo of Robeco Asset Management in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, and Frank J. Fabozzi of EDHEC Business School in Nice, France, highlights how “various studies … [of] the historical performance of sin stocks … [show] they have delivered significantly positive abnormal returns.”

That is to say, sin stocks outperform the broader market time and again, and that isn’t based on one study; it’s based on many studies, by different researchers at different times.

Sales figures from companies back up the anecdotal evidence that even in economically difficult periods, tobacco and alcohol consumption remain fairly stable. In fact, during the early weeks of the pandemic, alcohol sales in the U.S. increased by 27%.

Therefore, for investors whose convictions allow them to invest in these firms, such stocks can provide meaningful diversification during volatile market periods. On the other hand, some sin stocks, particularly casino stocks, have suffered greatly as gambling locations remain closed due to lockdowns.

With all that in mind, here are seven sin stocks to invest for the long-run:

Advisor Shares Vice ETF (NASDAQ: ACT

(NASDAQ: Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ

(NYSE: ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA: MJ

(NYSEARCA: iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (CBOE: ITA )

(CBOE: Smith & Wesson (NASDAQ: SWBI

(NASDAQ: VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ: BJK

(NASDAQ: Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF (NYSEARCA: VDC

Most sin industry stocks also bear juicy dividends. Thus, they could be appropriate for investors seeking passive income, especially in a low-interest environment such as this.

Sin Stocks to Buy: Advisor Shares Vice ETF (ACT)

Source: Shutterstock

52-Week Range: $16.16 – 26.95

Dividend Yield: 2.41%

Net Expense Ratio: 0.99 % per year

Our first choice is an exchange-traded fund (ETF), best for investors who would rather not risk capital on one company. The AdvisorShares Vice ETF concentrates mainly on U.S.-listed alcohol and tobacco companies. It may also hold stocks of firms conducting federally legal cannabis business, per the U.S. government.

As regular InvestorPlace readers likely know, marijuana remains illegal at the federal level in the U.S. At the state level, legal status depends on the laws of the individual state. Outside of Canada, which was the first G7 country to nationally legalize cannabis, the size of the legalized marijuana industry remains very small. Yet that market is expected to reach $40 billion by 2023.

In terms of ETF composition, cannabis-related firms top the list with a 40.9% weighting. Next are alcohol (27.1%), Restaurant & Entertainment (12.2%), and Tobacco with Cannabis Exposure (11.3%). Close to 80% of the companies come from North America, followed by Europe (13.3%).

ACT’s top ten holdings comprise around 60% of total net assets, which stand close to $10 million. ACT’s top five companies are Boston Beer (NYSE: SAM ), Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO ), Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT ), Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB ) and Abbvie (NYSE: ABBV ).

A closer examination of the holdings shows that there is considerable emphasis on life-sciences. For example, in Canada, Thermo Fisher undertakes cannabis compliance activities. Another holding is Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG ), which is known for its fertilizer products, used by marijuana producers.

So far in 2020, the fund is up around 3%. Yet since the lows seen in early spring, ACT is up around 55%. In fact, on September 16, it hit a 52-week high.

Any decline toward the $22.5-level would make the fund more attractive for long-term investors. However, we’d like to underscore the high management fee as well as the fact that it is still a smaller size fund.

Constellation Brands (STZ)

Source: ShinoStock / Shutterstock.com

52-Week Range: $104.28 – $210.65

Dividend Yield: 1.62%

Victor, New York-headquartered Constellation Brands’ website highlights that it is the fastest-growing large consumer packaged goods (CPG) company in the U.S. at the retail level. And in addition to the U.S., the global alcoholic beverage company has operations in Mexico, New Zealand and Italy as well.

The group produces and markets beer, wine and a diverse range of spirits. Several of its well-known brands include Corona, Modelo, Pacifico, Robert Mondavi, SVEDKA Vodka, Casa Noble Tequila and High West Whiskey.

In 2018, Constellation Brands took a considerable stake in Canada-based Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC), providing the company with managerial and financial backing. There may be investors who are hoping that Constellation Brands, which holds a 38% stake in the company, will acquire the remaining shares of Canopy Growth. Given the question marks surrounding the cannabis industry and the global economy, we don’t expect such an acquisition to happen in the near-term.

Year-to-date (YTD) the stock is down about 2%. Part of the weakness in price may come from the fact that its wine and spirits business has seen lower shipments in 2020. But the beer business is strong, posting the tenth consecutive year of rising shipments.

Since the lows seen in March, the shares are up about 80%. As a result of the rapid increase, forward P/E and P/S ratios have also been pushed up, standing at 20.75 and 4.33 respectively. We’d look to buy the shares around $170.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)

Source: Shutterstock

52-Week Range: $8.81 – $23.44

Dividend Yield: 10.76%

Expense Ratio: 0.75%

Our next choice is an ETF from the cannabis space. The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF tracks the Prime Alternative Harvest index. MJ stock invests in companies that have exposure to global medicinal and recreational cannabis legalization moves.

Pharmaceuticals (56.4%), Tobacco (24.7%) and Biotechnology (9.1%) are the top 3 sectors for MJ, which has 35 holdings. The top ten holdings comprise about 60% of total net assets, which are around $550 million. MJ’s top five companies are GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH ), Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON ), Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC ), Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRBP ) and Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB ).

It’s important to note that U.K.-based GW Pharmaceuticals, a leading cannabinoid-focused biotech company, is MJ’s largest holding, accounting for 11.1% of its assets. Its drugs are widely used to treat spasms in multiple sclerosis patients. The fund also owns shares of the companies providing ancillary products and services to the cannabis companies.

So far in 2020, Canada-based marijuana stocks have been plumbing new lows. Producing cannabis is capital-intensive, meaning pot firms make substantial initial and ongoing investments. These companies are also vulnerable to supply and demand issues.

Over the past year, a wide range of Canadian regulatory logjams have resulted in supply problems for companies like Cronos, Canopy Growth, and Aurora Cannabis. Plus, most of the demand for cannabis is currently limited to Canada where there is still a resilient black market. As a result, the next few months may see consolidation in the industry north of the border.

YTD, the fund is down about 36%. It is likely that MJ may re-test its lows seen earlier in March. Investors who are able to spare risk capital may consider investing for the long-run around $7.5.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)

Source: Shutterstock

52-Week Range: $112.47 – $240.62

Dividend Yield: 2.26%

Expense Ratio: 0.42%

The iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF provides exposure to U.S. companies that manufacture commercial and military aircrafts and other defense equipment. ITA, which has 35 holdings, tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index.

The top ten companies comprise 75% of net assets under management, which stand close to $2.7 billion. Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT ), Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX ) and Boeing (NYSE: BA ) are the top three holdings for ITA. Put another way, investors are relying on a few major players for returns.

Many analysts concur that U.S. defense spending is likely to remain high. However, the headwinds affecting orders, especially for Boeing, may stay with us for some time. This fact is potentially already reflected in the price, which is down close to 30% YTD.

Contrarian and dividend-seeking investors may find this fund appealing.

Smith & Wesson (SWBI)

Source: Supakorn Pe / Shutterstock.com

52-Week Range: $4.16 – $22.40

Dividend Yield: 1.26%

Springfield, Massachusetts-based firearms manufacturer Smith & Wesson is our next stock. The company was founded in 1852. Earlier in August, it spun off American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ: AOUT ) as a separate entity.

In August, the company released FY 2020 annual report and highlighted that nationwide firearm demand remained extremely high. Sales numbers and anecdotal evidence suggest that guns have recently been flying off the shelves in many parts of the country.

During the year, the group introduced 230 new firearms. A third of those were brand new products, while the rest were line extensions. Net sales for the fiscal year were $678.4 million, an increase of 6.3% from a year ago. The firearms segment gross sales represented a 10% increase over fiscal 2019 sales. The company’s gross margins have been climbing and now stand at a robust 40.2%.

YTD, SWBI shares are up close to 70%. The upcoming U.S. Presidential election may bring volatility in the stock price. However, long-term investors may consider buying the dips. Its P/S and P/B ratios stand out, at 1.01 and 1.95 respectively.

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (BJK)

Source: Shutterstock

52 Week Range: $ 20.02 – 43.73

Dividend Yield: 3.23%

Expense Ratio: 0.65%

The VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF provides exposure to companies in the global gaming industry. That includes casinos and casino hotels, sports betting, lottery and gaming services, and gaming technology and equipment.

BJK, which has 42 holdings, tracks the MVIS Global Gaming Index. The top sector allocation is Consumer Discretionary (91.1%), followed by Real Estate (9.2%).

The top ten holdings constitute over 55% of net assets, which stand around $53 million. Flutter Entertainment (OTC: PDYPY ), Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTC: GXYEF ) and Draftkings (NASDAQ: DKNG ) are the top three firms in BJK.

At present, in the U.S., DraftKings and FanDuel, which is part of Europe-based Flutter Entertainment, are the two main online platforms for sports and sports fantasy betting. DKNG stock, which went public in late April, is up over 400%. Flutter Entertainment, which is one of the largest gambling companies in the world by revenue, is also up about 23%.

However, the fund as a whole is down about 9% so far in 2020. Investors who want to capitalize on the potential of sports betting as well as the growth in fantasy sports both in the U.S. and worldwide may want to do further due diligence on the fund. We’d look to buy the dips.

Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF (VDC)

Source: Shutterstock

52-week range: $120.70-$172.31

Dividend Yield: 3.05%

Expense Ratio: 0.10% per year

Our final pick is another ETF. However, it’s not a pure play on sin stocks. Instead the Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF provides exposure to a range of large-, mid-, and small-cap U.S. stocks in the consumer staples sector. As a result, this fund is defensive in nature.

VDC, which has has 94 holdings, tracks the Spliced US IMI Consumer Staples 25/50 Index. The most important sectors (by weighting) are Household Products, Soft Drinks, Packaged Foods & Meats and Hypermarkets & Super Centers. In total, these four sectors make up about three-quarters of the fund.

The top ten holdings comprise 65% of total net assets, which stand at $6.5 billion. These are businesses with competitive positions and strong balance sheets and revenue streams. Among those ten companies are two businesses that would be considered sin stocks, i.e., Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM ) and Altria (NYSE: MO ).

Phillip Morris International is a global cigarette and tobacco manufacturing company, whose products are sold in over 180 countries outside the U.S. The most recognized brand is Marlboro. Altria’s subsidiaries, on the other hand, include Philip Morris USA, which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the U.S. as well as several other brands which manufacture, produce and market tobacco products and wine.

In 2020, the fund has returned about 0.3%, i.e. it’s flat. Given the health and economic uncertainties due to the pandemic, market participants may consider allocating some capital into VDC. We’d look to buy the dips, especially around $155 or below.

On the date of publication, Tezcan Gecgil did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Tezcan Gecgil has worked in investment management for over two decades in the U.S. and U.K. In addition to formal higher education in the field, she has also completed all 3 levels of the Chartered Market Technician (CMT) examination. Her passion is for options trading based on technical analysis of fundamentally strong companies. She especially enjoys setting up weekly covered calls for income generation. She also publishes educational articles on long-term investing.