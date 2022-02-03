Ford Earnings: 6 Things F Stock Investors Will Be Watching in the Q4 Report

Ford (NYSE:F) is set to release its earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2021 later today.
Let’s take a look at what investors are expecting from the automobile company this evening below!
- First off, Ford will release its Q4 earnings reports shortly after markets close today.
- It will follow that up with a conference call going over its most recent earnings report at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
- Jim Farley, president and CEO of Ford, as well as CFO John Lawler, will lead the conference call alongside other executives.
- So what are the financials that Ford has to beat for its earnings report to be a success?
- Wall Street is looking for the automotive company to report diluted earnings per share of 45 cents in the current quarter.
- In addition to that, analysts’ are expecting Ford to bring in $35.52 billion in revenue during the period.
- Outside of that, investors will also be keeping an eye on the company’s outlook for 2022.
- Confidence from investors appears to be low today as F stock has been slipping throughout most of the day.
- However, we also aren’t seeing heavy trading for the stock right now.
- Only about 44 million shares of F stock have changed hands as of this writing.
- For comparison, that’s well below the company’s daily average trading volume of about 111.4 million shares.
F stock is down 2.4% as of Thursday afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.