AAPL Stock Alert: 13 Takeaways From the Latest Apple Event 2022

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock is a hot topic on Thursday following the tech giant’s latest event showing off new products.
Let’s go over all of the biggest announcements from the latest Apple event below!
- The main showing at the event was a range of new iPhone devices.
- That includes the iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Max.
- Preorders for these smartphones open this Friday and costs are the same compared to last year’s models.
- One of the biggest new features for these phones is support for satellite service in an emergency.
- That means users would still be able to access services even if they’re out of cell tower range.
- Adding to that, Apple is doing away with physical SIM cards with this new generation of iPhones.
- Instead, they’ll use digital SIM cards that support multiple numbers and enhanced security.
- Also shown off were the new AirPods Pro wireless earbuds.
- These cost $249 and will be available on Sept 23.
- The earbuds are sporting better noise cancellation, a longer battery life, as well as a speaker on the case.
- The final big announcement at the Apple event is the new Apple Watch Ultra.
- This upgraded version of the Apple Watch launches on Sept. 23 for $799.
- The device has a new watch face that includes a compass and can also show how deep a person is swimming.
AAPL stock is down slightly as of Thursday morning.
