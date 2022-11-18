Dear DKNG Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for Nov. 23

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) stock fans will want to keep an eye on the company when it launches online betting in a new area next week.
Starting on Nov. 23, residents of Maryland will gain access to DraftKings’ online sportsbook. This will happen after it goes through a mandatory testing period on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 to make sure things are ready for the launch.
DraftKings notes that the launch date of Nov. 23 will allow users to take full advantage of its online sportsbook for NFL games over the Thanksgiving holiday. Customers will be able to place a variety of different bets on games.
It’s not just NFL games that Maryland citizens will be able to bet on, either. DraftKings covers a wide variety of sports with options to bet on games from the NHL, NBA and plenty of other leagues.
What’s This Mean for DKNG Stock?
DraftKings expanding its online sportsbook to more areas is good news for the company and DKNG stock. Expansion opens the company up to more customers, which also means it can pull in more revenue from users. That will, hopefully, result in a boost to DKNG stock over time.
That’s already happening today with shares of DKNG stock up 4.4% as of Friday morning. Investors could see additional jumps in share prices around the time of the launch.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.