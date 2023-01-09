How Can You Get the $7,500 EV Tax Credit for 2023?

Electric vehicles (EVs) have been in focus, but has that ever not been the case over the last few years? EV stocks have been getting hammered, even though consumers are increasingly looking up the EV tax credit for 2023.
The hope is that a renewed EV tax credit for 2023 will spur interest and demand for EV makers. That’s everyone from Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Lucid Motors (NASDAQ:LCID) to Ford (NYSE:F).
So how does it work?
The EV tax credit for 2023 aims to provide electric vehicle buyers with a tax credit of up to $7,500. However, there’s a catch: Both the model and the buyer will have to qualify. The IRS states:
“You may qualify for a credit up to $7,500 under Internal Revenue Code Section 30D if you buy a new, qualified plug-in EV or fuel cell electric vehicle (FCV). The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 changed the rules for this credit for vehicles purchased from 2023 to 2032.”
As for “who” qualifies, buyers must buy it for their own use (not for resale) and use it primarily in the U.S. Further, buyers’ modified adjusted gross income can’t exceed $300,000 for married couples filing jointly, $225,000 for heads of households, and $150,000 for all other filers.
Lastly, which vehicles qualify for the EV tax credit for 2023?
Just because it’s an electric vehicle doesn’t mean it qualifies for the tax credit. In fact, there are a whole host of restrictions on the IRS site.
Some of those requirements include having to buy the vehicle new and that the vehicle must “undergo final assembly in North America.” The gross vehicle weight rating is taken into consideration and so is the price. Specifically, the manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) can’t exceed “$80,000 for vans, sport utility vehicles and pickup trucks.”
That will exclude many EV models — including some of those from the aforementioned automakers listed above.
Can the EV Tax Credit Save EV Stocks?
Consumers may be interested in tax credits, but EV stocks haven’t been in focus because of the EV tax credit for 2023. Instead, they’ve been in focus because the stocks have been getting hammered.
Tesla and Lucid Motors are fresh off 52-week lows from last week. In fact, these two stocks have been making new 52-week lows quite the trend lately. However, they have badly lagged behind the automotive space in general.
Even though the automakers — and the rest of the world — are staring down the barrel of a potential recession, that doesn’t mean they’re all being treated equally. Ford stock is up 5.3% over the last three months, while Lucid and Tesla are down 48% and 45.5%, respectively.
That said, despite these recession fears, consumers are still looking for information on the EV tax credit for 2023, and that may bode well for automakers this year.
On the date of publication, Bret Kenwell did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.