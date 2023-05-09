Louis Navellier Issues URGENT Bank Run Update

“We’re just days away from an unprecedented $8.3 trillion banking shock that’s virtually guaranteed to happen. Now is the time to prepare.”

Tue, May 9 at 7:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
Sign Up Now
SPECIAL REPORT 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket

Fisker (FSR) Stock Sinks 3% After Cutting Production Guidance

FSR stock is also getting hit by an earnings miss

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer May 9, 2023, 10:21 am EDT
  • Fisker (FSR) stock is dropping on production guidance cuts.
  • This comes alongside a weak earnings report for the first quarter.
  • Supply chain and demand are problems for the electric vehicle (EV) company.
FSR Stock - Fisker (FSR) Stock Sinks 3% After Cutting Production Guidance

Source: Ringo Chiu / Shutterstock.com

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) stock is falling on Tuesday after the electric vehicle (EV) company announced a cut to its production guidance.

The big news traders need to know about here is Fisker expects to produce between 32,000 and 36,000 vehicles during 2023. That’s down from its prior production outlook of 42,400 EVs for the year.

Fisker says there are a couple of reasons for the cut to its production guidance. Among them are problems with its supply chain and trouble with regulators. Not helping matters is the weakening demand for EVs from consumers.

Earnings Also Hit FSR Stock Today

Not helping FSR stock today is the company’s adjusted earnings per share of -32 cents. That’s worse than the -30 cents per share Wall Street had expected for the quarter. However, it’s better than the -41 cents per share reported in the same period of the year prior.

Fisker is also burning through cash at a rate faster than what investors would like. At the end of Q1 2023, the company had $652.5 million in cash and cash equivalents. To put that in perspective, that number was $1.04 billion at the end of Q1 2022.

FSR stock is seeing strong early morning trading with some 5 million shares on the move as of this writing. That’s quickly approaching the company’s daily average trading volume of about 8.5 million shares.

FSR stock is down 2.6% as of Tuesday morning and down 7% year-to-date (YTD).

There’s even more stock market news traders will want to know about below!

We’ve got all of the biggest stock market stories worth reading about on Tuesday! Among that is what has shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA), Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) stock on the move today. You can catch up on all of this news at the following links!

More Tuesday Stock Market News

On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Consumer Discretionary, Automotive, Electric Vehicles

Growth Stocks

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2023/05/fisker-fsr-stock-sinks-3-after-cutting-production-guidance/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC