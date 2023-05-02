ZAPP Stock Alert: 10 Things to Know as Zapp Electric Starts Trading

Zapp Electric (NASDAQ:ZAPP) stock is on the move Tuesday as the EV company’s shares started trading this morning!
Let’s get into everything investors need to know about Zapp Electric and ZAPP stock below!
ZAPP Stock Details
- Shares of Zapp Electric stock started trading on the Nasdaq Exchange today under the ZAPP ticker.
- The company’s warrants are also trading on this exchange using the ZAPPW ticker.
- Zapp Electric is an EV company that focuses on motorcycles instead of four-wheeled vehicles.
- It was founded in 2017 and released its first product, the i300, one year later.
- One of the major advantages of the i300 is its ability to charge through a standard 220v/110v wall socket.
- This allows the electric motorcycle to go from 20% to 80% charge in about 40 minutes.
- It also offers the convenience of electric charging on the go without relying on an EV charging network.
- Zapp Electric also notes that its electric motorcycle consists of mostly recycled parts.
- The bike also features an exoskeleton with fewer components for easy assembly.
- This brings with it a lower weight that allows the i300 to go from zero mph to 30 mph in 2.3 seconds.
ZAPP stock is off to a poor start on Tuesday. The company’s only seen about 7,000 shares of its stock change hand as of this writing. This also has the company’s shares falling 18.8% as of this morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.