MULN Stock Alert: Mullen Launches AI-Powered Vehicle Tech

Artificial intelligence (AI) has helped give the market a much-needed boost this year. Now, Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) is capitalizing on the latest trend.
This morning, the company announced that PERSONA, its AI-powered personal vehicle assistant (PVA), would be integrated into its portfolio of commercial and consumer electric vehicles (EVs). PERSONA seeks to customize the vehicle for the driver and provides features such as facial recognition, emergency response, “pet and occupant safe mode” and interactive sensors.
“Right from the beginning, when we first introduced PERSONA at the 2021 LA Auto Show, the amount of positive feedback we’ve received has been far beyond anything we imagined; so, of course, we had to expand it for additional use cases,” said CEO David Michery. “We are actively working on the broad commercialization of this AI-based proprietary technology.”
MULN Stock: Mullen to Expand PERSONA Across its Lineup of EVs
PERSONA was featured during the 2022 Strikingly Different Tour on the Mullen FIVE. Event-goers seemed to be impressed, calling it “mind-blowing” and a “very cool feature.” Following the positive feedback, Mullen made the decision to integrate the technology into its other vehicles. PERSONA will also be showcased at the 2023 Strikingly Different Tour and at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January 2024.
Mullen provided two potential use cases for PERSONA. Drivers using its EV cargo vans to deliver packages may be required to lock up and secure their vehicles before each delivery. PERSONA can simplify this process and save time through its facial recognition technology, which can recognize faces from 8 to 10 feet away and subsequently unlock and power the van.
In the case of a Bollinger B1 SUV in an off-grid scenario, a user can also lock up their valuables and enable “Camp Mode” to do other activities. Upon return, facial recognition can easily unlock the vehicle.
Mullen did not specify whether its Class 3 vehicle, which is slated to begin production next month, will include PERSONA. Deliveries of the vehicle are forecast to begin during the quarter ending Sept. 30. The EV company has already received $279 million in purchase orders for its Class 1 and Class 3 vehicles from Randy Marion Automotive Group.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, Eddie Pan did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.