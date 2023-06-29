Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

We’re starting Thursday with a detailed look at all of the biggest pre-market stock movers worth keeping an eye on today!
Moving stocks this morning are an acquisition agreement, clinical trial data, public offerings, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) stock is rocketing more than 230% as Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) agrees to acquire the company.
- Eco Wave Power Global (NASDAQ:WAVE) shares are surging over 79% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) stock is soaring more than 21% after securing a $2 million grant.
- Zivo Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO) shares are gaining over 21% after withdrawing a proposed public offering.
- Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) stock is increasing more than 19%
- Emerson Radio (NYSEMKT:MSN) shares are climbing over 18% without any clear news this morning.
- AIM ImmunoTech (NYSEMKT:AIM) stock is rising more than 15% alongside pre-clinical trial data.
- BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) shares are jumping over 15% with the release of its latest earnings report.
- Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) stock is getting a 15% boost on Thursday morning.
- Trxade Health (NASDAQ:MEDS) shares are up more than 14% today.
10 Top Losers
- BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) stock is plummeting over 32% following the release of data from a Phase 3 clinical trial.
- Cormedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) shares are diving more than 20% after pricing a public offering.
- MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) stock is tumbling over 19% as it also releases clinical trial data this morning.
- Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) shares are falling more than 13% following a rally yesterday.
- Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) stock is taking an almost 13% beating after rallying yesterday on a new platform announcement.
- iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) shares are dropping over 12% following recent rallies this week.
- Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) stock is sliding more than 9% after announcing a proposed public stock offering.
- Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) shares are decreasing nearly 9% after rising yesterday on a strategic collaboration.
- Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) stock is dipping over 8% on Thursday morning.
- Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 8% today.
