Why Are Chinese Stocks BABA, BIDU, JD, IQ, PDD Up Today?

Chinese stocks are on the move Tuesday as investors react to two pieces of news coming from the country.
The first bit that has Chinese stock investors excited is rumors of a new stimulus package. According to insiders, the Chinese government may start talking more about these efforts in a meeting this Friday.
Chinese citizens and investors are excited about the prospect as the country’s economy has been struggling to recover from Covid-19 lockdowns. It’s possible this stimulus package could be what the country needs to get back on track.
Additionally, credit data in China came in weaker than experts were predicting. This means that policymakers in the country may cut lending rates in an effort to increase those numbers. That’s another possible boon for Chinese stocks today.
Keeping all of this news in mind, let’s go over the Chinese stocks rising on Tuesday below!
Chinese Stocks Up Today
- Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) stock is rising 2.6% higher as of Tuesday morning.
- Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) shares are getting a 7% boost as of this writing.
- JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) stock is heading 4.2% higher as of this morning.
- IQ (NASDAQ:IQ) shares are climbing 9.7% higher today.
- PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) stock closes out our Chinese stocks rising today with a 2.6% increase.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.