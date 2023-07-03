3 High-Growth Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy Now

As we navigate the digital frontier of 2023, high-growth cybersecurity stocks are blazing an impressive trail. The demand for powerful and sophisticated cybersecurity services is growing rapidly. Consumers and corporations are placing a premium on protecting sensitive online data from increasing threats. Moreover, experts anticipate the global cybersecurity market revenue to grow by a healthy 10% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2028.
Despite market downturns, shares of leading cybersecurity firms have largely held their ground, underpinned by promising current and future growth. As the market sentiment turns bullish again, these cybersecurity companies are positioned to reap the rewards.
Investing in cybersecurity stocks, therefore, appears to be an intelligent move. Not only do these top cybersecurity stocks offer high returns, but they also provide a hedge against the crippling costs of malware-related attacks.
Check Point Software (CHKP)
Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) has effectively marked its territory in the cybersecurity landscape. The American-Israeli multinational tech firm stands as a bulwark amidst the leading cybersecurity stocks with a solid financial footing anchored by zero debt. Moreover, it exhibits impressive stability and handsome profit margins soaring above 30% over the previous four quarters. Moreover, year-over-year revenue growth stands at more than 6.5%, which is comfortably ahead of historical averages.
Check Point bucked the trend for the first quarter, surpassing its revenue and earnings guidance. Also, its first-quarter sales delivered a robust $566 million, edging past the midpoint by $1 million. Meanwhile, its earnings-per-share outpaced the $1.73 projection, clocking in at a stellar $1.80. Undeniably, CHKP is a compelling blend of financial stability and robust performance, promising an exciting narrative in the cybersecurity market.
Fortinet (FTNT)
Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) is one of the top players in the cybersecurity realm, which has consistently delivered double-digit growth across both lines over the past several years. Despite the headwinds, it delivered another stellar first-quarter earnings performance, where its top line grew by an amazing 32% year-over-year. The jump was complemented by a tremendous 81% increase in operating income.
Furthermore, the cybersecurity titan recently revealed a 30% year-over-year spike in its service revenue, totaling a whopping $761.6 million. Notably, this milestone marks the first time in over six years that the firm’s service revenue crossed such heights. Additionally, its product revenue wasn’t far behind, clocking in at $500.7 million, representing a solid 35% year-over-year hike. Also, Ken Xie, the company’s Founder, Chairman, and CEO, hinted at the growing demand for FortiOS and custom ASIC technology, foreseeing fortified top-line results in the offing.
Palo Alto Networks (PANW)
Enjoying its moment under the sun, cybersecurity powerhouse Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) witnessed its stock trading at a dizzying all-time high. The upward trajectory is marked by a whopping 80% gain just this year, delivering nearly a staggering 250% ascent over the past five years. This significant leap has propelled PANW stock right into the elite S&P 500 club, a testament to its expanding global cybersecurity market share and consistent earnings.
Palo Alto’s latest earnings narrative didn’t disappoint either. The firm reported a hearty 24% revenue increase to $1.72 billion, outpacing Wall Street’s forecasts of $1.71 billion for its most recent quarter. Plus, its earnings per share echoed an upbeat story, shooting up an impressive 83% to $1.10, surpassing analyst expectations of 93 cents. Looking ahead, Palo Alto paints a promising picture with an anticipated revenue growth of 26% to a robust $6.91 billion for the full year. Hence, PANW undoubtedly represents one of the best cybersecurity bets at this time.
