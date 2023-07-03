New AI Development Will Blindside Millions. Will You Be One of Them?

On July 27 at 7 pm ET, Louis Navellier, Eric Fry and Luke Lango will reveal a major AI development that will cause a massive disruption to the stock market. Will your money be safe?

Thu, July 27 at 7:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
Sign Up Now
SPECIAL REPORT 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket

3 Overvalued Stocks to Sell Before They Crater

Avoid these companies until they experience a correction

By Faisal Humayun, InvestorPlace Contributor Jul 24, 2023, 4:45 pm EDT

Advertisement

  • These are the overvalued stocks to sell now and buy later after a potential 20% to 30% correction
  • Marathon Digital (MARA): MARA has steady growth in mining capacity, but valuations are stretched.
  • Li Auto (LI): LI saw weak car sales in June which is likely to be a factor for a short-term correction
  • Nvidia (NVDA): The company is poised for sustained growth, but not until after a cool down in the coming months
overvalued stocks to sell - 3 Overvalued Stocks to Sell Before They Crater

Source: shutterstock.com/Black Salmon

The market outlook seems positive with the S&P 500 index closing in on a 20% rise year-to-date (YTD). While I expect the momentum to remain positive, I would be cautious with stocks that have witnessed a significant rally. Particularly, when those tempting stocks which saw rallies have become overvalued stocks to sell. The fear of missing out often results in bad investment decisions.

My focus is entirely on fundamentally strong stocks. They experienced big rallies in the first half of the year, but their valuations are now stretched. It makes sense to sell now before they crater and then buy them back at a discounted price. It’s difficult to exactly time the entry and exit. However, considering the forward price-earnings ratio, the probability of a correction is high.

I would reconsider these stocks after at least a 20% correction from current levels. Of course, these companies are financially sound and the business outlook remains positive for the companies these stocks represent.

Let’s discuss these stocks poised to crater.

Marathon Digital (MARA)

Bitcoin cryptocurrency with pile of coins, Vector illustrator
Source: Sittipong Phokawattana / Shutterstock.com

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) stock has skyrocketed by almost 400% in the first half of the year. I am bullish on Bitcoin (BTC-USD) trending higher in 2024 with a halving on the horizon. However, I believe that MARA stock is likely to correct by 20% to 30% from current levels before a fresh rally. My view is underscored by the fact that valuations are stretched as MARA stock trades at a forward price-earnings ratio of 140.

In terms of positives, Marathon reported an operational and installed hash rate of 17.7EH/s and 21.8EH/s respectively for June. The company expects to achieve its target of 23EH/s operational capacity in the coming months. Further, its Abu Dhabi joint venture is on track for operational capacity of 7EH/s by the end of the year. The impact of robust growth in capacity will be seen once Bitcoin surges higher from current levels. For now, MARA stock is likely to cool-off and consolidate.

Li Auto (LI)

Li Auto (Li Xiang) brand logo and electric car in store. A Chinese EV(electric vehicle) company
Source: Robert Way / Shutterstock.com

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) stock has surged by 81% YTD. The rally has been backed by strong fundamental factors with Li Auto reporting strong deliveries growth. Further, the company’s vehicle margin is superior when compared to its peers in the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) market.

Valuations however look stretched at a forward price-earnings ratio of 50.5. It’s also worth noting that China’s auto sales declined by 2.9% in June. The markets are likely to be cautiously optimistic and some profit booking can be expected.

Coming back to the positives, Li Auto has multiple new models that have supported deliveries growth. In Q4 2023, the company expects to launch Li MEGA. With aggressive retail expansion coupled with launch of new models, the growth outlook remains positive.

It’s also worth noting that Li reported cash and equivalents of $9.46 billion as of Q1 2023. A strong cash buffer will ensure aggressive investment in product development coupled with continued retail expansion. But, for now I would steer clear of this EV maker which has become one of the overvalued stocks to sell.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Closeup of mobile phone screen with logo lettering of nvidia corporation on computer keyboard. NVDA stock.
Source: Shutterstock

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) had touched recent highs of $480. There has already been some correction with the stock currently trading near $450. I believe that NVDA stock is likely to correct further after a big rally of 211% YTD. A forward price-earnings ratio of 56 indicates that valuations are stretched. Without doubt, I would be recommending this stock if it was closer to $350 to $400. For now I see it as one of the overvalued stocks to sell before a correction happens.

The reason to be bullish after a correction is that Nvidia is a leader when it comes to accelerated computing and artificial intelligence. With a big addressable market across industries, the company is poised for stained value creation. As an example, Nvidia reported revenue of $296 million from the automotive segment in Q1 2023. On a year-over-year basis, revenue surged by 114%. With focus on EVs and autonomous driving, this segment is likely to grow bigger in the coming years.

For Q1 2024, the company reported operating cash flow of $2.9 billion. Strong cash flows provide flexibility to make aggressive investments in research and development.

On the date of publication, Faisal Humayun did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Faisal Humayun is a senior research analyst with 12 years of industry experience in the field of credit research, equity research and financial modeling. Faisal has authored over 1,500 stock specific articles with focus on the technology, energy and commodities sector.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2023/07/3-overvalued-stocks-to-sell-before-they-crater/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC