3 Stocks That Just Have No More Hope Left

When you’re looking at which stocks to sell, don’t get too caught up in hope.
In the investment game, hope is a currency of optimism. It fuels our choices, effectively stimulating growth while keeping the market’s heart pulsating. Nevertheless, there are plenty of stocks to sell out there, lost in a whirlpool of market unpredictability and economic uncertainty.
Discerning investors must make tough calls on which stocks to avoid when hope diminishes for certain equities or before it reaches its precipice.
Through this lens, let’s look at three stocks to sell that should continue to burn its shareholders for the foreseeable future.
Blue Apron (APRN)
Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) failed to whip up a sustainable recipe for long-term growth. Once seen as a beacon of the “stay at home economy,” the firm has seen its sales flatline with ballooning losses weighing down its stock price substantially.
With its debt load alleviated and a shift towards an asset-light business model on the horizon, Blue Apron is looking at a revival. However, its sales growth continues to be in the red.
Increased competition, especially from Amazon’s expansion into the grocery sphere, has posed major challenges for the firm. The post-pandemic return to normalcy and rising food prices have also contributed to the reduced demand for meal kits.
Therefore, Blue Apron investors find themselves in a conundrum over whether it has lost momentum or whether we are just witnessing a desperate scramble for survival.
In either case, this is one of the stocks to sell while you can.
Carvana (CVNA)
While used car retailer Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) has been strutting down Wall Street lately as the darling of meme stock traders, the firm’s financial runway appears increasingly rocky.
The firm’s recent upbeat outlook for the second quarter is being hailed as a triumph but is only a fleeting victory – a one-time spike triggered by a timing quirk in loan sales. The used car bubble, which plagued last year, may not have fully deflated.
Beneath the shiny veneer of growth, Carvana’s financials reveal a telling reality of businesses yet to profit. It continues to nurse a staggering debt of over $8 billion and accumulated losses exceeding $2.2 billion.
Its financial history is punctuated with negative cash flows, capital injections from debt issuances, and stock market fundraisers. The company’s stock market performance may be alluring at this time, but the road ahead seems fraught with financial hurdles.
Mullen Automotive (MULN)
Once the belle of the ball among meme stock investors, Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) has seen its star dim dramatically. The r/WallStreetBets may have kept it relevant, but the stock’s dizzying 85% plummet in the past month is a major wake-up call.
The company keeps the newswire buzzing with announcements of partnerships and deals, looking to drum up confidence in its EV market prospects. However, the market is turning a deaf ear.
MULN stock languishes under the $1 mark, having shed more than 90% of its value in the past year.
A reverse stock split is on the horizon to push its share price higher. Mullen is mulling over a split ratio as severe as 1-for-100 after already executing a 1-for-25 split in May. As noted in Mullen’s 10-Q report in May 2023, bankruptcy looms large due to precarious finances.
On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines