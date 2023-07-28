Amazon Is Betting Big on Twilio (TWLO) Stock

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) stock is on the rise today after Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) disclosed a new stake in the communications and data collection company earlier this week. Indeed, TWLO is up more than 5% heading to market close on new signs of an artificial intelligence (AI) fueled strategic partnership between the two brands.
On Wednesday at the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Summit in New York, Twilio announced an extension of its partnership with Amazon, one that will enhance the company’s predictive AI proficiency.
“With AWS’ predictive AI technologies, we are rapidly developing AI-native features and APIs,” said Twilio Senior Director of Product Alex Millet. “We believe our tools will change the way marketers, contact centers, developers, and data teams deliver these world-class customer experiences.”
At the same time, Amazon disclosed its ownership of 1.77 million shares in the company. Amazon and Twilio have been long intertwined, with Twilio serving as an AWS Marketplace partner since at least 2016.
TWLO Stock Climbs on Expanded Amazon Partnership, Follow-Up to CustomerAI
Today’s announcement comes as a sort of spiritual successor to Twilio’s June CustomerAI reveal. According to Twilio CEO Jeff Lawson, by leveraging the power of large language models, CutomerAI technology gives Twilio a number of advantages:
“With generative and predictive intelligence, Twilio’s high-quality interaction data, and Segment profiles working together, every experience can be highly personalized and tuned with a level of sophistication that was previously only attainable by the tech giants. With Twilio CustomerAI, brands can transform their customer relationships and unlock their full potential.”
Both TWLO stock and Amazon have enjoyed tremendous years so far. Indeed, AMZN stock is up nearly 54% so far this year while TWLO has climbed 27%. For context, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are up about 20% and 38%, respectively.
On the date of publication, Shrey Dua did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.