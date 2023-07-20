New AI Development Will Blindside Millions. Will You Be One of Them?

On July 27 at 7 pm ET, Louis Navellier, Eric Fry and Luke Lango will reveal a major AI development that will cause a massive disruption to the stock market. Will your money be safe?

Thu, July 27 at 7:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
Sign Up Now
SPECIAL REPORT 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket

Congress Is Selling Tesla (TSLA) Stock in 2023. Should You?

Both Capitol Hill and Wall Street are souring on the EV leader

By Samuel O'Brient, InvestorPlace Financial News Writer Jul 20, 2023, 2:39 pm EDT

Advertisement

  • Multiple high ranking politicians have sold Tesla (TSLA) stock recently.
  • Both Democrats and Republicans have offloaded shares as TSLA stock has fallen.
  • Their decisions to sell come as more analysts are expressing concern for Tesla.
TSLA stock - Congress Is Selling Tesla (TSLA) Stock in 2023. Should You?

Source: Arina P Habich / Shutterstock.com

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) reported second-quarter results yesterday and the market isn’t responding well so far. The electric vehicle producer revealed mix results. Its revenue came in at an all-time high, but operating margins fell to 9.6%, their lowest point in years. TSLA stock is down 9% today as a result.

Multiple analysts have downgraded shares and cut their price targets, and it seems they aren’t the only ones losing faith in the EV leader. Quiver Quantitative, a platform that tracks Congressional stock trading, has revealed that several U.S. representatives have offloaded their TSLA shares lately. This raises an important question: Is Tesla a stock to sell?

Let’s dive deeper into these recent trades and examine the broader market forces weighing on TSLA stock in the second half of 2023.

Who Is Selling TSLA Stock?

Yesterday, Quiver Quantitative tweeted about this trend that could negatively impact Tesla’s growth prospects.

It’s true that former house speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to offload her TSLA stock position may have been premature. But since then, several other high-ranking politicians have followed her example. According to Quiver Quantitative’s data, Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) and Rep. Mike Garcia (R-CA) have made multiple Tesla sales since May 2023. More recently, Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) initiated a partial sale. In fact, no member of Congress has purchased TSLA stock since Daniel Goldman (D-NY), who did so on April 10, 2023.

This may be because more and more people are starting to see the many problems facing Tesla. InvestorPlace contributor Dana Blankenhorn has advised that selling shares now is a wise course of action. He recently reported that it seems necessary to take profits due to Tesla’s high price and valuation. Other experts have recently expressed concern about the EV producer’s future. Analyst Craig Irwin of Roth Capital Partners has described TSLA stock as “egregiously overvalued,” advising investors to look to other automakers as competition rises in the EV market. In his words:

“These big names – Ford and General Motors – there’s lots of old guard that’s coming in with pretty compelling vehicles that I think is going to compete effectively and make it harder for Tesla to see the growth and the margins they’ve been achieving going forward.”

Why It Matters

Irwin’s argument makes a lot of sense, especially in the face of Tesla’s recent earnings disappointment. Even the company’s recent update regarding production of its hotly awaited Cybertruck hasn’t done much to boost shares.

Between the bearish sentiment from both Wall Street and Capitol Hill, it seems that Tesla has fallen out of favor with the general public.

Other EV stocks can offer investors better growth prospects and lower price points. Q3 will likely see TSLA stock struggle as production declines, allowing competitiors such as Ford (NYSE:F) and General Motors (NYSE:GM) to continue chipping away at Tesla’s already-shrinking market share.

On the date of publication, Samuel O’Brient did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Samuel O’Brient has been covering financial markets and analyzing economic policy for three-plus years. His areas of expertise involve electric vehicle (EV) stocks, green energy and NFTs. O’Brient loves helping everyone understand the complexities of economics. He is ranked in the top 15% of stock pickers on TipRanks.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2023/07/congress-is-selling-tesla-tsla-stock-in-2023-should-you/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC