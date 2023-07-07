FSR Stock Alert: Fisker Misses EV Production Targets

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) stock is on the move Friday after the company provided investors with an update on its production targets for the second quarter of 2023.
According to a press release from the EV company, it missed production targets for the second quarter of the year. Fisker says that this miss was due to parts shortages that kept it from assembling its EVs. That resulted in only 1,022 of its EVs being made during the quarter.
Despite this, Fisker is confident about the future of its EV production. The company went beyond its targeted assembly rate of 80 units per day at the end of June. That should allow it to produce some 1,400 EVs during early July.
To go along with this, Fisker says it intends to release its earnings report for the second quarter of 2023 before markets open on August 4. Current estimates have the company reporting earnings per share of -28 cents alongside revenue of $143.2 million.
What’s Happening With FSR Stock Today
Fisker’s trading volume on Friday is sitting at around 5.6 million shares as of this writing. That’s still a ways off from the company’s daily average trading volume of about 8.1 million shares. Despite that, the company’s stock is sitting 8.5% higher as of Friday morning.
