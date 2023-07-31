Nikola (NKLA) Stock Jumps on New Truck Order

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) stock is on the rise Monday after the zero emissions truck company announced a new order for 13 of its trucks.
According to a press release from the company, J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) is acquiring a mix of electric and hydrogen trucks from Nikola. That order is made up of 10 electric trucks and three hydrogen fuel cell trucks made by the company.
Nikola notes that the first of these trucks will be delivered in August. They will serve key routes for J.B. Hunt near Los Angeles and Phoenix. Nikola will also supply the company with hydrogen and fueling infrastructure for the trucks.
Michael Lohscheller, CEO of Nikola, said the following about the truck order:
“We are thrilled that the industry leader for supply-chain solutions has chosen our Nikola Class 8 battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks to use for their operations. Their purchase and use of these zero-emissions trucks are a testament to the hard work of our engineering, development and manufacturing teams.”
NKLA Stock Movement Today
With that truck order, shares of NKLA stock are seeing a decent amount of movement shortly after markets opened this morning. As of this writing, more than 37 million shares of the company’s stock have changed hands. For the record, its daily average trading volume is closer to 67.8 million shares.
NKLA stock is up 11% as of Monday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.