Tesla (TSLA) Stock Dips on UBS Downgrade

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock is falling on Monday after the electric vehicle (EV) company’s shares were hit with a downgrade from UBS analyst Patrick Hummel.
The downgrade from UBS has the firm dropping TSLA stock from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. To put that in perspective, the analyst consensus rating for TSLA shares is a “hold” based on 36 opinions.
Despite the downgrade, Hummel increased his price target for TSLA stock from $50 per share to $270 per share. That represents a potential upside of 3.8% for the stock. It’s also above the analyst consensus price prediction of $227.30 per share.
What’s Behind the TSLA Stock Downgrade
Here’s what the UBS analyst said about Tesla in a note to clients obtained by CNBC:
“We think the recent strong share performance fully reflects the strong demand response seen after the price cuts, as well as a solid execution in 2024 […] We continue to see Tesla globally leading the race to affordable electric and autonomous mobility, but on a 1-year view, risk/reward looks balanced.”
As far as stock movement goes today, some 16 million shares of TSLA stock have changed hands as of this writing. That’s still a far way off from the company’s daily average trading volume of about 137 million shares.
TSLA stock is down close to 1% as of Monday morning. However, shares are up 139% since the start of the year.
