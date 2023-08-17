IDEX Stock Alert: Ideanomics Receives Non-Compliance Notice

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) stock is in the news Thursday after the electric vehicle (EV) company received a non-compliance notice.
That notice comes from the Nasdaq Stock Market’s Nasdaq Listing Qualifications department. The reason for the notice is the company failing to file its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 yet.
Investors will note that Ideanomics only released a press release acknowledging the delisting notice. The company didn’t outline a plan for regaining compliance and said nothing about when it will file its late Form 10-Q.
Despite that, we do know that Ideanomics is working to get its filing ready. The company said as much in another filing that alerted investors to the fact it was running late on its Form 10-Q filing. However, it’s actually missed the planned late filing date mentioned in that update.
What This Means For IDEX Stock
If Ideanomics continues to delay this filing, the company could see its shares delisted from the Nasdaq Exchange. It could also face delisting for other reasons. The company has been struggling to maintain a bid price above the Nasdaq minimum. If that continues to be a problem, its shares could be delisted for more than just one reason.
Today’s news is harming investor morale with IDEX stock down 3.9% as of Thursday morning. The company’s stock is also down 67.7% year-to-date.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.