The Rise of AI: 3 ChatGPT Stocks You Shouldn’t Miss Out On

ChatGPT has exploded onto the scene, making large language models and chatbots a household topic. Its influence has contributed to a recent boom in AI stocks, but investors cannot directly invest in ChatGPT. Its owner, OpenAI, is wholly private and has no plans to go public. But ChatGPT-like stocks are available to buy, making up some of the most transformative stocks on the market today.
Because the best AI stocks to buy don’t just have chatbots, they want to monetize AI and improve their core business. In fact, they want to make their AI-powered products indispensable to all modern companies. And they have the income and cash necessary to keep investing so that their AI is better than the competition. Graphics cards and cloud data centers are expensive, and while a number of small companies are filling their niches, many will find it hard to compete in the mass market against the biggest players in the industry.
And if AI becomes half as powerful as it promises, ChatGPT-like stocks could be the deals of a lifetime. AI can improve ad targeting, upend searching and is already transforming creative workflows and coding. ChatGPT opened the floodgates, and AI stocks are becoming the hottest stocks to buy on the market today.
So while we can’t invest in ChatGPT directly, we can invest in many companies that will likely dominate the AI industry for years to come. Here are three of the best AI stocks to buy.
Meta (META)
Social media can be one place where the benefits of AI are immediately apparent. Meta (NASDAQ:META) is harnessing the power of AI technology can bring new revenue and growth to its numerous platforms. The company has also introduced LLaMA (large language model Meta AI), an AI model of its own. Like ChatGPT, Llama enables seamless interactions where users can engage in conversation and receive responses — and Meta has big plans for it.
Llama is open-sourced. Not only is it freely accessible, but developers and enthusiasts can contribute to its improvement. That makes it a versatile tool that can be commercialized and refined at little cost to Meta. Meta plans to bring Llama to the public by hosting the product itself, generating additional clicks while benefiting from a community-driven model that taps into the collective intelligence of the AI world.
AI is also set to revolutionize the advertising landscape, and Meta is poised to capitalize on this. By enhancing ad targeting through AI-powered insights, Meta can boost ad revenue substantially. Furthermore, AI’s potential extends beyond advertising; it could revolutionize content moderation, streamline user experiences and even shape new features. Llama can become the world’s most powerful AI, and Meta stands to make the biggest gains from AI out of anyone.
Financially, Meta is in a great position to capitalize on AI. The company’s Q2 2023 earnings show revenue and net income increasing year over year. Even with community support, the best AI models will require huge investments in the cloud and chips. Meta’s financials will allow them to make those investments easily. And with the community helping them build the best language model on Earth, they are becoming one of the best AI stocks to buy.
Alphabet (GOOG,GOOGL)
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG,NASDAQ:GOOGL) is leveraging AI technology very similar to ChatGPT. But while ChatGPT is trying to monetize chatting directly, Google Bard can cleanly slot into Google’s core businesses, enhancing their stranglehold on searches and increasing their ad business. Google Bard faced a rocky rollout, but the AI model has steadily improved to become a big player in the AI world. Bard’s evolution is evident not only in its more accurate answers but also in its ability to assist with coding.
One of Google’s key advantages in building AI models is its unparalleled access to vast amounts of data from crawling and indexing the entire internet. That rich data trove can be harnessed to build the best AI systems, which are already even better than ChatGPT at certain tasks. In addition, Bard is far more useful for search because it integrates with Google Search directly. And by processing search questions as natural language, it provides even more accurate searches than what Google had previously.
Beyond search, AI plays a pivotal role in Google’s core business model. The integration of AI enhances the company’s ad targeting and personalization efforts. And Bard’s integration with Google Cloud offers enterprise-level scalability, making it a valuable asset for businesses seeking advanced AI solutions.
Ultimately the key to monetizing AIs like ChatGPT isn’t using them as internet chatbots. It improves workflows and results, so companies will have no choice but to use your product or get left behind. Google’s ad targeting could become the best in the world with AI. And any coder will want a bot that can help them code. Together, these and other advantages make Alphabet a strong contender in the AI wars.
Adobe (ADBE)
What’s better than an AI that can talk with you? An AI that can dream with you. Adobe’s (NASDAQ:ADBE) Firefly AI is a generative AI for creatives that is taking the art world by storm. This AI doesn’t just communicate; it listens and collaborates by understanding natural language input and translating it into images. That is letting Firefly and Adobe’s other AI tools revolutionize the art industry as we know it.
Adobe’s newest iteration of its tools brings AI to numerous creative domains. Concept art, graphic design, editing and planning — Adobe’s AI tools have it all. For example, Photoshop’s generative fill feature naturally adds or removes elements from images and is already receiving rave reviews for how much it can do. Every stage of the creative process may soon have an Adobe-powered AI tool, making Adobe the clear frontrunner in creative AIs.
Adobe’s creative AI has the potential to reshape multiple industries. It can optimize large-scale projects by reducing the need for extensive teams of artists. And it lets individual creators bring their artistic visions to life as never before. The ability to convert words into visual representations in an instant facilitates concept visualization, and AI-powered editing simplifies the revision process. Photoshop was already synonymous with editing. Now, it and other Adobe tools are becoming necessary for any art team that wants to stay on top of their game.
Adobe’s Q2 2023 earnings report shows subscription revenue up strongly, driving a year-on-year total revenue gain from $4.4 billion to $4.8 billion. While net income had a smaller gain from $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion, Adobe is still proving itself as the best creative AI stock to buy.
On the date of publication, John Blankenhorn held long positions in GOOGL and META. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.