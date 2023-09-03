3 Huge Market-Moving Catalysts to Watch This Week

Major stock market events are taking place this week, and each of them represents potential massive catalysts for investors.
The first big event that has investors excited this week is Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) conference. The Apple event kicks off today at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time and will focus on new technology from the company.
Specifically, this Apple Event is the one in which it announces the yearly updates to its iPhone and Apple Watch lines. That means traders can expect to learn loads of new details about the iPhone 15, as well as the Apple Watch Series 9. There’s also likely going to be other announcements at the event, such as an update to the AirPods line.
Stock Market Events: CPI Data
Another big event happening for the stock market this week is the release of Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. The August CPI data coming out on Wednesday will provide insight into inflation and other economic factors to the general public.
This release can also have an effect on the Federal Reserve’s actions. The next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting is set for Sept. 19. It’s possible an interest rate increase could be on the way. This has been the Fed’s way of combating rising inflation and would count as another major event for the stock market. However, the agency may hold off on introducing any further rate increases until next month.
Outside of these stock market events, there’s plenty of other news worth checking out on Tuesday!
We’ve got all of the biggest stock market stories that traders need to know about today. That includes everything happening with shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) stock, WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) stock, and American Battery Technology Company (OTCMKTS:ABML) stock on Tuesday. All of that news is available down below!
More Tuesday Stock Market News
- RTX Stock Alert: 3 Analysts Just Downgraded RTX Corporation
- WRK Stock Alert: The $11 Billion Reason WestRock Is Up Today
- Is American Battery Technology Company (ABML) Stock Really Up 1,300%?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.