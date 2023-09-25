11X Stock Market Accelerator Summit

Is Warren Buffett Giving Up on HP (HPQ) Stock?

HPQ stock was sold by Buffett last week

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Sep 25, 2023, 10:10 am EDT

  • HP (HPQ) stock is a hot topic after Warren Buffett sold shares.
  • These share sales happened last week and cover roughly 4.8 million shares.
  • However, he still holds an over 10% stake in the PC company.
HPQ Stock - Is Warren Buffett Giving Up on HP (HPQ) Stock?

Source: Tomasz Wozniak / Shutterstock.com

HP (NYSE:HPQ) stock investors are feeling the heat on Monday morning after Warren Buffett sold shares of HPQ.

A filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reveals that Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-A,NYSE:BRK-B) sold shares of HPQ stock through a few transactions last week.

Here’s a quick breakdown of those sales.

  • 1,668,707 shares sold at an average price of $27.2002 on 9/20/2023.
  • 1,786,035 shares sold at an average price of $26.9166 on 9/21/2023.
  • 1,333,730 shares sold at an average price of $26.8043 on 9/22/2023.

While it is true that Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway sold shares of HPQ, that doesn’t mean the legendary investor is giving up on the company. Following these sales, Buffett still holds 110,662,174 shares of HPQ stock through his investment firm.

What’s Behind The HPQ Stock Sale?

While there’s not a clear reason for Buffett selling shares of HPQ stock, we do have one guess. The investor previously sold shares of HP stock last month after the company’s uninspired Q3 earnings.

It could be that Buffett is still selling the company’s stock following those latest earnings results. Investors will note that even after these stock sales, Buffett continues to hold an 11.2% stake in the computer company.

HPW stock is largely unmoved as of Monday morning.

