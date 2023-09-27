Why Is Blink Charging (BLNK) Stock Up 9% Today?

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) stock is climbing higher on Wednesday after the electric vehicle (EV) charging company signed a new deal.
According to a press release from Blink Charging, this deal saw it install six new EV charging stations at the Jon Henry’s General Store in New Market, Va. A special event celebrating the installations is set to take place later today.
The six new EV chargers installed at the historic location are Level 2. They are split into groups of three. The first batch is the company’s Blink IQ 200 Advanced chargers and the second its its Blink IQ 200 Smart chargers.
Jim Nemec, Chief Revenue Officer for Blink Charging, said the following about the new EV chargers.
“Our work with Jon Henry’s General Store is a perfect example of meeting EV drivers where they are with targeted charging convenience. We look forward to electrifying New Market and bringing the future of transportation to a historic location.”
What’s Next for BLNK Stock?
Blink Charging notes that these new installations are part of its Mid-Atlantic Electrification Partnership. The company has been working with local entities to increase the number of charging stations in the region through this partnership. Today’s news may spur more areas to adopt the company’s EV chargers.
BLNK stock is up 9.2% as of Wednesday morning with some 2.1 million shares traded. For comparison, its daily average trading volume is about 2.1 million shares.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.