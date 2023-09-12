Why Is Geron (GERN) Stock Up Today?

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) stock is gaining on Tuesday following an upgrade for the biopharmaceutical company’s shares.
Goldman Sachs analyst Corinne Jenkins is behind today’s news, upgrading shares of GERN stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. For the record, this matches the analyst consensus rating for GERN shares, which is a buy rating based on three opinions.
One thing that didn’t change with that upgrade is Jenkins’ price target for GERN stock. The analyst maintained her price prediction of $4 per share. That represents a possible upside of around 70% over yesterday’s close. For comparison, the analyst consensus price target is $4.75 per share.
What’s Behind the GERN Stock Upgrade?
Here’s what the Goldman Sachs analyst had to say about Geron in a note to clients obtained by CNBC:
“Based on our review of the data, conversations with KOLs, and regulatory precedent, we maintain our view that imetelstat is likely to be approved in this setting, where we estimate $1.5 billion in unadjusted peak sales […] We see the recent pullback in shares as presenting a buying opportunity for the stock.”
In reaction to this news, more than 9 million shares of GERN stock have changed hands as of this writing. That’s already well above its daily average trading volume of about 5.3 million shares. With that movement comes a slight increase in price as of Tuesday morning.
