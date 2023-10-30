Dear LUNR Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for Jan. 12

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) stock fans will want to mark their calendars for Jan. 12, 2024 as the company prepares for a major catalyst.
That date marks the opening of a window for the liftoff of the company’s IM-1 lunar mission. The multi-day launch window gives the company’s partner, SpaceX, time to ensure good conditions for the launch of the company’s lunar mission.
Investors will note that this mission will be the first attempt by Intuitive Machines to send a shuttle to the moon. This follows the completion of its lunar lander in September. The company is launching this mission under NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services, which is part of its Artemis lunar exploration plans.
Steve Altemus, cofounder, president and CEO of Intuitive Machines, said the following about the news.
“There are inherent challenges of lunar missions; schedule changes and mission adjustments are a natural consequence of pioneering lunar exploration. Receiving a launch window and the required approvals to fly is a remarkable achievement, and the schedule adjustment is a small price to pay for making history.”
How This Affects LUNR Stock
Investors are excited about the prospect of the company completing a lunar mission next year. That has its shares already rising 5.2% as of Monday morning. If it all goes well on Jan. 12, it could result in LUNR stock seeing even greater gains as it reaps the rewards of its hard work.
