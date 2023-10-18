MCOM Stock Alert: Micromobility.com Is Making a BIG Bet on Hydrogen

Micromobility (NASDAQ:MCOM), the electric scooter and e-bike outfit formerly called Helbiz, will invest in Hopium, a French start-up hoping to build a hydrogen-powered car.
The news sent MCOM stock up 17% on Oct. 17 and a little higher early this morning, Oct. 18. But don’t get too excited. The stock is trading at $0.044 a share, and its market cap is just $10.4 million.
I Can Haz Hopium?
Micromobility went through a 1-for-50 reverse stock split earlier this year. That came when it changed its name and bought an electric scooter company called Wheels.
Its initial focus had been on renting e-bikes. This was back when Uber (NASDAQ:UBER) and Lime were filling city streets with them. The scooters could be unlocked with a credit card and left anywhere. Many were stolen, others became litter, and Helbiz’s effort to sell the service to defined customers like colleges went nowhere.
Hopium bills itself as a high-tech manufacturer. It has been working on a hydrogen-powered car it calls the Machina. It was placed in receivership at the end of July. The announcement sent its shares up to 0.15 Euros, but its market cap remains just 2.35 million Euros, about $2.5 million.
Hopium was founded by a former French race car driver, Olivier Lombard. The company said in May it only had enough cash to get through August. It lost about $27 million in 2022 after hiring staff.
The French receivership is dated July 27 and lasts six months, freezing Hopium’s debts. Atlas Special Opportunities, a unit of Atlas Capital Markets, backs it. Atlas increased its own convertible bond financing by 3.5 million Euros at the time of the filing.
Micromobility has now signed a letter of intent aimed at purchasing convertible bonds in the French company. “Micromobility.com would not only be a new investor, but a partner who would give us visibility in the United States,” said Hopium CEO Sylvain Laurent.
MCOM Stock: What Happens Next?
MCOM stock is down 97% in the past six months and 99% year-to-date.
Both Micromobility and Hopium are on their last legs. They’re going to need a lot more money to produce anything beyond press releases.
