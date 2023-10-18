Why Are Stocks Down Today?

Stocks are down again on Wednesday as investors continue to feel the effects of several major catalysts hitting the market.
First off, the effects of the latest sales report continue to weigh on the market. This report came in hotter than expected, which has some investors worried that inflation is still a problem. That could result in more interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve.
Next up, we have the conflict between Israel and Hamas. This ongoing clash brings with it uncertainty to the stock market. Some investors have concerns that ongoing engagements between Hamas and Israel could pull the U.S. into a war.
Finally, we’re getting into earnings seasons for the third quarter of 2023. Many investors are worried that earnings reports won’t perform well during the quarter. If that happens, it could cause further damage to the stock market.
Now that we know why stocks are down today, let’s check on the major indices below!
Stocks Down Today: Major Indices Falling
- The S&P 500 starts us off today with the index suffering a 0.31% fall as of Wednesday morning.
- Next on our list is the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which is down 0.23% as of this writing.
- Finally, the Nasdaq Composite is experiencing the worst drop today with a 0.39% decrease this morning.
Investors who want more of the most recent stock market news will want to keep reading!
We’re offering up insight into all of the hottest stock market stories worth reading about on Wednesday! Among that is what’s going on with shares of Micromobility (NASDAQ:MCOM), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) stock today. All of that news is ready to go down below!
More Wednesday Stock Market News
- MCOM Stock Alert: Micromobility.com Is Making a BIG Bet on Hydrogen
- Pfizer Layoffs 2023: What to Know About the Latest PFE Job Cuts
- Why Is Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Stock Moving Today?
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.