Why Is Falcons Beyond Global (FBYD) Stock Down 18% Today?

Falcons Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) stock is taking a beating on Thursday as the entertainment company’s shares retreat from a recent rally.
Unusual trading activity on Wednesday resulted in shares of FBYD stock closing out the day up 75.4%. That’s despite a lack of news from the company and no other news that would cause its shares to rally that high.
Instead, the jump in price for FBYD stock came alongside heavy trading of its shares. That saw more than 1.3 million shares change hands during normal trading hours yesterday. To put that in perspective, Falcons Beyond Global’s daily average trading volume is closer to 240,000 shares.
What That Means for FBYD Stock Today
Considering the massive rally the company’s shares went through yesterday, it makes sense that FBYD stock would give up some of those gains the following day. With that comes minimal trading of the shares as only about 14,000 units have been traded as of this writing.
Investors will note that Falcons Beyond Global is a recent addition to the public market. The company’s shares started trading earlier this month. That came about after it completed a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with FAST Acquisition Corp. II.
FBYD stock is down 17.6% as of Thursday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.