Why Is Invitae (NVTA) Stock Up 28% Today?

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) stock is on the rise Monday despite a lack of news from the medical genetics company this morning.
There haven’t been any new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain why the shares of NVTA stock are up today. On that same note, no analysts are offering new coverage that would cause today’s rally.
Even so, shares of NVTA stock are seeing incredibly strong trading on Monday. With that comes some 6 million shares of the company’s stock changing hands. That’s a strong start to the day as it’s already more than half of the company’s daily average trading volume of about 10.2 million shares.
What’s Behind The NVTA Stock Movement Today?
While it’s not clear what exactly has investors taking an interest in NVTA stock, it could be retail and day traders taking notice of its low price. At just 61 cents per share when markets closed on Friday, the low price of NVTA makes it easy for investors to buy up large stakes of the company’s shares.
Investors will also note that NVTA is currently trying to boost the price of its shares. This comes after the company received a non-compliance warning from the New York Stock Exchange in September.
NVTA stock is up 27.9% as of Monday morning. The stock was down 67.1% year-to-date as of Fridya’s close.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.