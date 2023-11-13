“The Biggest A.I. Breakthrough of the Year”

JOBY Stock Alert: Joby Aviation Scores New Tax Credit for Ohio Factory

JOBY stock is moving on a new tax credit in Ohio

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Nov 13, 2023, 9:57 am EST

  • Joby Aviation (JOBY) stock is getting a boost from Ohio tax credit news.
  • The state is trying to convince the company to build a new factory in Dayton.
  • This has investors mulling over the advantages of the offer.
JOBY Stock - JOBY Stock Alert: Joby Aviation Scores New Tax Credit for Ohio Factory

Source: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) stock is a hot topic among traders on Monday after the company secured a new tax credit to build a new factory in Ohio.

This new facility would open in Dayton, Ohio and include a 2.055%, 30-year Job Creation Tax Credit. This gives it an estimated value of $93 million. To go along with that, the company may also get a $110 million grant to convince it to build its electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles (eVTOL) in the state.

The grant allows the company to build the facility near Dayton International Airport and could open as early as 2025. The current estimates are that it will create between 1,200 and 2,000 jobs in the area.

How This Affects JOBY Stock

So far, JOBY stock isn’t seeing much movement alongside the Ohio factory tax credit news today. Only about 737,000 shares have changed hands as compared to its daily average of around 5.3 million shares.

On that same note, JOBY stock is only up slightly on Monday morning. However, traders will keep in mind that JOBY shares are up 52.9% since the start of the year. Even so, further factory updates could prove more beneficial to the company’s shares down the line.

